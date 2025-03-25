India to Stand At 3rd After China, US in Driving World Trade Growth: Report

India may be able to contribute 6 per cent to global trade growth over the next five years. The 'DHL Trade Atlas 2025' report, jointly published by New York University’s Stern School of Business and German logistics brand DHL has been estimated recently.



The report analyses the trade patterns for nearly 200 countries and territories worldwide. It is estimated that India’s share in global trade expansion will follow that of China and the US. China is expected to contribute 12%, and the United States 10 %.



“India also stands out as the country with the third-largest absolute amount of forecast trade growth (6 per cent of additional global trade), behind only China (12 per cent) and the United States (10 per cent),” said the report.

"India's rapid trade growth reflected both its swift macroeconomic growth and its increasing participation in international trade. While China is often viewed as a more trade-oriented economy than India, India’s goods trade-to-GDP ratio was almost as high as China’s in 2023, and India’s trade intensity exceeded China’s when considering trade in both goods and services," the report states.



The report on future global trade growth leaders, states that during the next five years, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines are forecasted to rank among the top 30 for both speed and scale of trade growth.