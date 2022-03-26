India-UAE Hold Talks to Enhance Defence Cooperation

Indian Army on Saturday held talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises and enhancing defence cooperation.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Defence Ministry said that the agenda for staff talks of inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) include issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in Indian Army establishments, and conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation.

The Additional Directorate General (ADG) of Public Information of the Indian Army took to twitter and said, "Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks #AAST between #IndianArmy & #UAEArmy were conducted at #CME, #Pune. The talks were focused on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises and enhancing Defence Cooperation."