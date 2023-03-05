India Will Produce USD 300 Bn Worth Electronic Goods By 2026

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a vision that India would play a significant role in the global electronics supply chain and manufacture USD 300 billion electronic goods by 2026.
"PM has laid out a very clear vision that India will be a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. He laid a target that India will do a 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026," said Chandrasekhar on Saturday.
"From next year, mobile phones will be among top 10 categories for exports from India. There is an underlying vision and policy framework that is causing this shift in global brands to seek India as a global manufacturing destination," he added.
He also said that PM Modi has a vision of broadening the electronic ecosystem.
"Very soon a comprehensive semi-conductor ecosystem including design, packaging, fabrication and manufacturing will be established in India," said the Minister.
"We are creating a framework of modern laws, and India is becoming a global hub for innovation. One of the enabling environments for our start-ups is a modern framework of policies. We will soon do the Digital India Act," he added.
Earlier on Friday, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed at length the 'innovative work' in health, climate change, and other crucial areas, stated Gates Notes the official blog of the Microsoft co-founder.
On India's G20 presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and help other countries adopt them.
Invoking the pandemic, Gates, in his official blog, said he has been in touch with PM Modi for developing Covid-19 vaccines and "investing in India's health systems".
"India has an amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation.
Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world," Gates posted in his blog.
While saying that India excels at both creating and distributing new, life-saving technologies, Gates noted that the public health system in the country has distributed more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines.
"They developed Co-WIN, an open-source platform that provided digital certifications for those who have received vaccinations while enabling the scheduling of billions of vaccine appointments," Gates noted further in his blog.
Lauding the work done by India under the leadership of PM Modi "while the world had been grappling with the pandemic', Gates said the country was able to send emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women. "This was only feasible because India prioritised financial inclusion, spending money on a biometric ID system (named Aadhaar), and developing cutting-edge digital banking platforms," he noted.
Also highlighting the country's 'Gati Shakti' programme, Gates Notes mentioned that it was a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better.
"It digitally connects 16 ministries, including rail and roads, so they can integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers," the blog post read.
(With inputs from ANI)