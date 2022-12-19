India Won Mrs. World after 21 years: Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs. World 2022

Mrs.Sargam Koushal from Jammu Kashmir, India beat competitors from 63 countries to win the title of Mrs. World 2022. This is a victorious moment for India as we have won the crown after a gap of 21 long years.

In a ceremony held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday night, Mrs. World 2021, Mrs. Shaylyn Ford, handed over the crown to Mrs. Koushal from India.

She has a Master’s degree in English Literature and previously worked as an English teacher at Vizag.

She looked stunning in a Bhawna Rao designed glittery, pink, centre-slit gown. Her mentor for the runaway was Alesia Raut, who is a model and a pageant expert.

She wrote,