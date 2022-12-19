India Won Mrs. World after 21 years: Sargam Koushal crowned Mrs. World 2022

Mrs.Sargam Koushal from Jammu Kashmir, India beat competitors from 63 countries to win the title of Mrs. World 2022. This is a victorious moment for India as we have won the crown after a gap of 21 long years.
In a ceremony held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday night, Mrs. World 2021, Mrs. Shaylyn Ford, handed over the crown to Mrs. Koushal from India.
She has a Master’s degree in English Literature and previously worked as an English teacher at Vizag.
She looked stunning in a Bhawna Rao designed glittery, pink, centre-slit gown. Her mentor for the runaway was Alesia Raut, who is a model and a pageant expert.
She wrote,
Mrs. Polynesia and Mrs. Canada came in first and second respectively. The winner of Mrs. World 2022 was announced on the official Instagram account of the pageant.
Aditi Govitrikar, who was crowned Mrs. World in 2001 tagged Sargam Koushal on Instagram and wrote,
The Mrs. World competition is exclusively reserved for married women aged between 21 to 28 years, and the first one of its kind was held in 1984. To be eligible, the relationship status of the participating women must be either married, separated, single-parent, divorced, widowed. To keep up with the updates, check out the official website and social media handles.