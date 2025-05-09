Indian Air Defence Downs Pakistani Jet, Drones in Pathankot: Reports

Indian air defence systems shot down a Pakistani Air Force jet in the Pathankot sector of Punjab on Friday, according to reports. Official government confirmation is awaited, and further details are expected shortly.

Earlier in the day, defence authorities reported that the Indian Army also intercepted and destroyed two Pakistani drones over the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir during a heavy exchange of artillery fire.

The integrated defence command issued a statement on X, noting that “military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, in proximity to the International Boundary, were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threats neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SOP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

These incidents follow Pakistan’s large-scale drone and missile assaults on Thursday evening, which targeted several regions including Jammu, Rajasthan’s Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer sectors. India’s S-400 and other air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming projectiles, and no significant damage or casualties were reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened meetings with the Director Generals of all border-guarding forces to review current security arrangements along the India-Pakistan frontier. The Home Minister also met with the CISF Director General to assess heightened security protocols at airports nationwide.

The cross-border exchanges come in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7. Under this operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The strikes were a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 28 civilian lives.