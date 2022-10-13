Indian Army Dog ‘Zoom’ Succumbs to Bullet Injury

Indian Army Dog 'Zoom', who underwent surgery after getting injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, passed away on Thursday.

Zoom, was under treatment at Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar, a ANI report stated.

"Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH, passed away around 12 noon today. He was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed," said Army officials.

In a combat operation in Kokernag of Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists and sustained grave injuries after receiving two gunshot wounds.

"In spite of the injuries, he continued his task which resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar," an Army official said.

The assault dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas's combat team.

The Indian Army Chinar Corps had taken to Twitter to wish to Zoom a speedy recovery.

"Army assault dog 'Zoom' critically injured during the operation while confronting the terrorists. He is under treatment at Army Vet Hosp Srinagar. We wish him a speedy recovery," they had tweeted.