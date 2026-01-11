Indian Idol Winner and Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, best known for winning IndianIdol Season 3, passed away on Sunday, January 11, at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43. Singer Mahesh Sewa said Tamang reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani confirmed the news. Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Tamang rose to national prominence in 2007 when he won Indian Idol, becoming a symbol of pride for the Gorkha and Nepali-speaking communities in India.

His journey on the reality show drew massive support from West Bengal, Sikkim, and Nepal, making him a cultural icon almost overnight.

Before his Success Tamang served as a constable with the Kolkata Police. Following the death of his father, he joined the police force and sang in the police orchestra.

It was his colleagues who encouraged him to audition for Indian Idol. Despite having no formal training in music, Tamang impressed the nation with his voice and went on to win the competition without ever being in the bottom rounds.

After his victory, he released his debut album Dhanyavad, featuring songs in Hindi and Nepali, and toured extensively in India and abroad. Tamang also carved a successful career in Nepali cinema, starring in films such as Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, and the blockbuster Pardeshi series, often lending his voice as a playback singer.

In recent years, Tamang reached a new audience across India through his role in the popular web series Paatal Lok, where he played Daniel Acho, a sharp-shooting insurgent. The performance showcased his versatility as an actor, marking a departure from his singer persona.

