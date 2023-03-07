Indian Navy Successfully Test-Fires Indigenous Surface-To-Air Missile

The Indian Navy on Tuesday carried out a successful test firing of a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam.

The officials informed that the test firing validated the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile.

The MRSAM was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), and produced at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), reflecting the Navy’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A statement released by the Indian Army said, “#IndianNavy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from #INSVisakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti-Ship Missiles. MRSAM jointly developed by @DRDO_India and #IAI, and produced at #BDL reflects #IndianNavy’s commitment to #AatmaNirbharBharat.”

Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) is a high response, quick reaction, vertically launched supersonic missile, designed to neutralize enemy aerial threats – missiles, aircraft, guided bombs and helicopters. It is used by Army, Navy and Air Force as different variants.