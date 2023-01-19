Indian Ports Association Signs Agreement with RIS for Maritime Economy Centre

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Research & Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) for setting up a Centre for Maritime Economy and Connectivity.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, senior officials of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, RIS and IPA in New Delhi.

Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary (PSW) complimented the IPA and RIS teams for the effort put in for setting up the centre. He stated that the proposed project of Transhipment Port at Galathea bay at Greater Nicobar in Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be the future which will be advantageous for the BIMSTEC Nations. Therefore the GatiShakti initiative of the Prime Minister will go beyond the shores of India where the neighbouring Countries ports can also derive benefits.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are witnessing great changes particularly in the infrastructure and policy areas. The whole world is now looking towards India for its leadership in almost all the sectors.”

The union minister also expressed his opinion that “RIS should also offer their expertise in Policy Formulations, so that policy decisions can be implemented by the Government in line with the visions of our visionary Narendra Modi ji”.