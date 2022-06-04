Indian Railways Announce New Policy for Carrying Excess Luggage

The Indian Railways has announced a new policy which states that rail passengers will also have to pay for carrying excess luggage just like air travel.

The railways has been lenient on people travelling with extra baggage for decades but now the passengers will have to pay a penalty if found travelling with extra luggage in trains.

The Ministry of Railway in its official twitter handle advised people not to travel with excess baggage in trains.

In its tweet in Hindi, the ministry said when you travel with extra luggage, the enjoyment of the journey is half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage.

In AC first class, up to 70 kg is allowed for free, and for AC 2-Tier, the limit is 50 kg. In AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car and the sleeper class, carrying baggage up to 40 kg is permitted. For 2-class, the limit is up to 25 kgs. The minimum charge for luggage is Rs 30.

How to book luggage?

Luggage that will be carried by the same train you are travelling in should be presented at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Passengers can also book their luggage in advance while booking their tickets.

“Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorized agent executes a forwarding note and record there in such defects or improper packing," said a notification regarding the same.

As per the notification, when a passenger is found with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the permitted weight, the excess unbooked weight exceeding the free allowance of luggage is charged at six times the luggage scale rate instead of 6 times of scale -R as earlier.

“However, if unbooked or partially booked luggage is detected more than the free allowance of then luggage but within the marginal allowance, it is charged at 1.5 times the luggage scale rate."