Indian Railways Cancel 283 Trains | Check Full List

As many as 283 trains were cancelled on Wednesday. This was informed by the Indian Railways.

The decision to cancel the trains were taken due to low visibility caused by dense fog in North India, maintenance work on railway tracks, platforms and other issues.

The 283 trains which were cancelled include, NEW DELHI (NDLS) - NEW GUWAHATI G/SHED (NGC), GUWAHATI (GHY) - KOLKATA TERMINAL (KOAA), DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO), LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) and many more.

The following are the trains which have been cancelled: