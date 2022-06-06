Indian Railways Increases Limit of Booking Online Tickets

In a bid to facilitate passengers, Indian Railways on Monday decided to double the number of online tickets that can be booked per user ID through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app.

The railways department increased the limit of booking maximum six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

The condition for this category is that the user ID should be Aadhaar linked and one of the passengers on the ticket to be booked should be verifiable through Aadhaar.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways, at present, maximum of six tickets in a month can be booked online on the IRCTC website or app by a user ID, which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

