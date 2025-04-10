Indian Railways Rejects Loco Pilots’ Demand for Scheduled Breaks Amid Rising Safety Concerns

In a controversial move, the Indian Railways has rejected the longstanding demand from loco pilots for scheduled breaks during their duty hours, which would allow them time to eat or attend to nature's call. Despite concerns over the increasing number of major train accidents—many linked to human error—the Railway Board has maintained that implementing such breaks would disrupt operational efficiency, according to a report by The Hindu.

The decision comes at a time when the country is grappling with a surge in train accidents, prompting calls for better working conditions for loco pilots. However, the Railway Board, after reviewing a high-level panel's recommendations, stated that scheduled breaks would interfere with train operations, potentially leading to delays.

Crew Monitoring Systems Defended

In response to privacy concerns, the Railway Board has also defended the controversial installation of Crew Voice and Video Recording Systems (CVVRS) in locomotive cabins. While the move has sparked debate, the board clarified that the system is designed to assist in post-incident analyses and improve safety measures, not to unnecessarily monitor the crew. It assures that there will be no additional burden on loco pilots, and the system's primary aim is to enhance operational efficiency and ensure safety on the tracks.

New Staffing Recommendations and Speed Thresholds

The Railway Board has announced significant staffing changes based on a multi-disciplinary committee's recommendations. The committee, which included senior Railway Board officials and experts from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), raised the threshold for defining high-speed trains from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Additionally, it recommended deploying assistant loco pilots on MEMU trains traveling distances of 200 km or more.

AILRSA Slams Railway Board’s Decision

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) has strongly criticized the Railway Board’s stance, calling the committee’s recommendations impractical and poorly evaluated. AILRSA Secretary-General KC James, in a letter to the Railway Board’s CEO and Chairman, expressed frustration over the denial of breaks, particularly in locomotives that lack toilet facilities. He pointed out the mental and physical strain that increased train speeds place on loco pilots, exacerbating their stress levels.

Central Organising Secretary V Balachandran highlighted the grueling work conditions, especially for women loco pilots, noting that many superfast trains operate for 6 to 7 hours non-stop, rarely stopping except in emergencies.

This decision has raised important questions about the balance between operational efficiency and the welfare of the loco pilots, who continue to face difficult working conditions in the face of mounting safety concerns.

