Indian Railways Sees Rise in Women Workforce, Now at 8.2%

Indian Railways, one of the world’s largest employers with a workforce exceeding 12.3 lakh, has witnessed a steady rise in female participation, marking a significant step toward gender inclusivity. As of 2024, the number of women employees has crossed 1.13 lakh, accounting for 8.2% of the total workforce—an increase from 6.6% in 2014.

Advertisment

Women are taking on crucial roles across various railway operations. According to an official statement, 2,162 women are currently employed as loco pilots, while 794 women serve as train managers (guards). Additionally, 1,699 female station masters are deployed across the country, ensuring the smooth operation of railway networks.

Beyond operational roles, women are making strides in administrative and maintenance sectors. The Indian Railways workforce includes 12,362 female office staff and 2,360 women supervisors. Notably, 7,756 women are engaged in track maintenance, a traditionally male-dominated field, playing a vital role in ensuring the seamless movement of trains.

Women are also actively contributing to passenger services, with 4,446 serving as ticket checkers and 4,430 working as ‘pointsmen’ at railway stations across India.

All-Women Railway Stations Set a Benchmark in Gender Inclusivity

In a progressive move, Indian Railways has fully operationalized several railway stations with an all-women workforce. Notable examples include Matunga, New Amravati, Ajni, and Gandhinagar railway stations, which have become symbols of empowerment in the railway sector.

“The increasing participation of women in Indian Railways reflects a positive shift toward gender equality in one of the country’s most critical sectors,” said a railway official.