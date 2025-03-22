Indian Railways Sets New Record in Locomotive Production, Surpasses USA & Europe

Indian Railways (IR) has achieved a remarkable milestone in locomotive manufacturing, setting a new record with the production of approximately 1,400 locomotives this year. This figure surpasses the combined locomotive production of the USA and Europe, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in railway manufacturing.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, “Locomotive production has reached 1,400 per year. If we combine the production of the USA and Europe, India's locomotive production still surpasses them.”

These locomotives are manufactured at key Production Units, including Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi, and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) in Patiala, among others.

Boost in Coach and Wagon Manufacturing

In addition to locomotives, Indian Railways has significantly expanded its fleet, adding over two lakh wagons. Over the past decade, around 41,000 Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches have been built, marking a significant increase in production capacity.

“Earlier, only 400-500 LHB coaches were manufactured annually, but now 5,000-5,500 coaches are produced per year,” Vaishnaw said, highlighting the substantial boost in coach manufacturing.

Enhanced Focus on Railway Safety

Railway safety has also seen a major investment push, with Rs 1.16 lakh crore allocated to safety measures—several times higher than previous investments. Vaishnaw outlined a series of initiatives to enhance railway safety, including the complete transition from ICF coaches to LHB coaches in the coming years.

“Long rails, electronic interlocking, fog safety devices, and the 'Kavach' system are being implemented rapidly. To enhance track maintenance, a new type of vehicle has been developed—RCR (Rail-Cum-Road Vehicle)—which allows for easier maintenance without carrying heavy equipment,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, significant progress has been made in reducing track failures. The completion of 50,000 km of primary rail renewal has led to a drastic reduction in welding failures—from 3,700 cases in 2013-14 to less than 250.