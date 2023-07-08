Indian Railways to Slash Fares of AC Chair Car & Executive Classes by 25%

The discount can be given for the first and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey provided the occupancy is less than 50 percent in that leg/section/end-to-end.

In case of trains where flexi fare is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the scheme can be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

This scheme shall not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday and festival specials.

Further, Tatkal quota will not be applicable on these trains till the discounted fare scheme is valid.