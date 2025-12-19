Indian Team Wins NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025 with Satellite Internet Concept

An innovative Indian project, Photonics Odyssey, has emerged as a global winner at the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025, earning the prestigious “Most Inspirational” award in the international hackathon. The project, developed by a team from Chennai, marks a significant milestone in Indian space innovation.

Advertisment

The project proposes a sovereign satellite broadband system using phased-array technology, aimed at delivering reliable internet access to India’s most isolated regions.

With over 700 million citizens lacking broadband connectivity, the initiative seeks to bridge the country’s digital divide and provide access to underserved areas.

Photonics Odyssey’s approach minimises reliance on ground-based infrastructure, ensuring broader coverage, faster deployment, and enhanced durability for remote locations. NASA highlighted the project’s potential to revolutionise connectivity for communities that have long been digitally excluded.

The winning team members—Manish D., M. K., Prasanth G., Rajalingam N., Rashi M., and Sakthi R.—were recognised for their innovative vision, technical clarity, and social impact.

The NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025 involved over 1.14 lakh participants, spanning 551 locations in 167 countries and territories, reflecting the growing global interest in space, data, and real-world problem-solving.

Indian and Indian-American students featured prominently among the winners, underscoring the diaspora’s contribution to global STEM innovation.

Launched in 2012, the NASA International Space Apps Challenge encourages participants to use NASA’s open data to solve problems related to Earth, space, and society. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the world’s largest collaborative STEM innovation platforms.

Photonics Odyssey not only demonstrates India’s growing leadership in space technology but also sets a new benchmark for digital inclusion through cutting-edge satellite connectivity.

Also Read: Assam’s Heritage Soars Again: Gamosa Travels to Space with NASA’s Mike Fincke