India’s Average Temperature Risen by Around 0.7°C During 1901-2018: Kiren Rijiju

The highlights of the report follows:

· India’s average temperature has risen by around 0.7 deg. C during 1901-2018.

· Frequency of daily precipitation extremes (rainfall intensities >150 mm per day) increased by about 75% during 1950-2015.

· The frequency and spatial extent of droughts over India has increased significantly during 1951-2015.

· Sea-level rise in the North Indian Ocean occurred at a rate of 3.3 mm per year in the last two and half decades (1993-2017).

· Frequency of Severe Cyclonic Storms over Arabian sea has increased during the post monsoon seasons of 1998-2018.