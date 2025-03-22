India's Bio-Economy Expanded 16-Fold in Ten Years: Govt

India's bio-economy has surged by a whopping 16-fold surge over the past decade. This increase depicts a growth from $10 billion in 2014 to an impressive $165.7 billion in 2024. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh declared this figure while releasing the "India Bioeconomy Report 2025" (IBER 2025) at the BIRAC Foundation Day ceremony at the National Media Centre.

The minister said that this exponential growth underscores the government’s commitment to positioning biotechnology as a key driver of India’s economic expansion.

"In just a decade, India's bio-economy has grown from a modest $10 billion to $165.7 billion, exceeding our initial target of $150 billion by 2025," Dr. Singh stated.

The report shows the sector’s remarkable progress, highlighting that it now contributes 4.25% to India's GDP. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% over the past four years, India is emerging as a global biotechnology powerhouse.

The minister also launched BioSaarthi, which is a global mentorship initiative for biotech startups. Designed as a six-month cohort, BioSaarthi will foster mentor-mentee engagements, which will offer personalized guidance to emerging entrepreneurs in the biotech sector.

With the bio-economy contributing a vital role in India’s growth story, the government is keen on leveraging innovation, research, and policy support to cement the country’s position as a global biotech leader for the future.

The minister also said that India's Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) has more than doubled over the past decade, soaring from ₹60,196 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1,27,381 crore in 2024. This is a reflection of the government’s strong commitment to promoting scientific research and innovation.

"With sustained efforts, India is not merely keeping pace with the global biotechnology revolution—we are leading it," declared Dr. Jitendra Singh.

When BIRAC celebrated its 13th anniversary, the Minister appealed to industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to capitalize on emerging opportunities and position biotechnology as a driving force for India’s economic growth and global influence in future.