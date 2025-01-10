India's Defense Exports Soar: Over ₹21,000 Crore in Global Sales in 2023-24

India’s defence sector has rapidly cemented its position as a major player in the global arms market, with exports soaring to new heights in 2023-24. The country exported defence equipment worth over 21,000 crores, marking a significant shift in focus from imports to exports.

Until recently, India relied heavily on weapon imports from countries like the United States and France. However, a transformative shift has taken place, with India now exporting defence materials to these same nations, highlighting the country’s growing global influence in the defence sector.

Armenia Emerges as the Biggest Buyer

Armenia has emerged as India’s largest defence customer, particularly after the nation’s conflict with Azerbaijan. In response, Armenia has purchased large quantities of advanced Indian-made weaponry. These include the Akash air defence missile system, Pinaka multi-launch rocket system, and 155mm artillery guns. This surge in demand highlights India’s capability to produce high-quality defence systems.

Global Demand for Indian Weapons

The Indian government, along with private sector companies, is now exporting a diverse range of weapons and defense equipment to nearly 100 countries worldwide. Key products in high demand include:

Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles

Dornier-228 aircraft

Artillery guns

Radars

Akash missiles

Pinaka rockets and armored vehicles

Top Buyers: The United States, France, and Armenia

In addition to Armenia, the United States and France are also among the top buyers of Indian defense exports. India has been supplying a range of defense materials, including advanced systems and components. Notably, India is also purchasing parts for aircraft and helicopters, including wings and other components, from these countries, with Tata Boeing Aerospace Ventures producing parts for Apache attack helicopters in Hyderabad.

The growing export profile showcases India’s increasing strength as a self-reliant defense producer, with long-term strategic implications for global military trade.

Strengthening Ties and Strategic Relations

In the wake of these developments, India’s defense trade with countries like Armenia also carries geopolitical significance. Armenia’s ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan, particularly over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, has seen increased defense cooperation with India, including the import of missile systems, artillery guns, rocket systems, radar equipment, and night-vision gear. These deals align with India’s growing role in supplying defense materials to countries with strategic geopolitical needs.

India’s transformation from a major defense importer to an exporter highlights its burgeoning defense capabilities and the growing importance of its defense sector on the global stage.

