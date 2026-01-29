India’s Democracy and Demography Are Global Hope: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today said India is moving beyond long-pending problems and is now firmly stepping onto the path of long-term solutions, underlining his government’s focus on sustained reform and development.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on the second day of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister said his government has come to be associated with “Reform, Perform and Transform”, adding that the country has now “boarded the Reform Express”.

PM Modi said special emphasis has been laid on the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes to ensure that government benefits reach those at the grassroots. He noted that the coming 25 years will be decisive for achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence.

Referring to the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament a day earlier, the Prime Minister said it reflected the trust and aspirations of 140 crore people of the country.

On the recent finalisation of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi expressed confidence that the deal marks a major step towards building a confident, competitive and productive India. He said the agreement opens up new markets and provides fresh opportunities for Indian manufacturers, urging them to take full advantage of the FTA.

The Prime Minister also said that India’s democracy and demographic strength have made the country a global point of attraction. “India’s democracy and demography are the hope of the world,” he said, adding that the nation is increasingly being looked at as a key global partner.

Calling for constructive participation during the Budget Session, PM Modi said the time has come for solutions rather than disruption as the country moves forward. He urged Members of Parliament to contribute positively to debates and discussions for the overall development of the nation.

“This temple of democracy gives Parliamentarians an opportunity to send a strong message to the world about India’s capabilities and its commitment to democratic values,” the Prime Minister said.

The remarks set the tone for the ongoing Budget Session, with the government stressing reform, stability and long-term growth as its key priorities.

