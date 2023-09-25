India's First C-295 Aircraft Formally Inducted Into IAF

The Defence Minister also inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The mega drone show is being hosted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Drone Federation of India (DFI).

After inaugurating the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition, Defence Minister and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari witnessed the prowess of the Indian drone industry.