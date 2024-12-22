India's Green Cover Expands, Now Encompasses 25.17% of the Country

India’s total forest and tree cover has grown by 1,445 square kilometres—an area roughly equivalent to the size of Delhi—reaching 827,357 square kilometres, or 25.17% of the country’s geographical area.

Advertisment

This is according to the latest biennial State of Forest Report, released by the government on Saturday. However, the report presents a complex picture where significant growth through plantations contrasts with the concerning degradation of natural forests.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI) report, which was delayed by over a year, highlights that nearly all of the forest cover growth (149.13 sq km out of 156.41 sq km) occurred outside natural forests, through plantations and agroforestry. While the growth is a positive sign, it raises concerns about the quality of India’s forests, as over 92,000 square kilometers of natural forests have degraded over the past decade, transitioning from dense forests to open categories. This degradation poses a challenge for the nation’s forest resources despite the headline growth in overall numbers.

A Mixed Picture for Forest Quality

The report presents a mixed outlook for India’s forests, as it shows a clear trend of loss in natural forests. Between 2011 and 2021, more than 1,234 square kilometers of moderately dense forests and 1,189 square kilometers of open forests were lost. While very dense forests increased by 2,431.5 square kilometers, the overall pattern suggests that the character and quality of forests are transforming, with less rich forest cover being replaced by plantations or more open landscapes.

Carbon Sequestration and Climate Goals

Despite these challenges, the report points to significant progress towards India’s climate goals. India has recorded an increase of 149.42 million tons of CO2 equivalent carbon stock compared to the previous report. This brings India closer to its target of creating an additional 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon sinks by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. The country's total carbon stock has now reached 30.43 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, a vital step in meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Statewise Forest Growth and Degradation

Madhya Pradesh leads the country in total forest and tree cover, with 85,724 square kilometers, followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh has seen the largest increase in forest and tree cover (684 square kilometers), while Mizoram led in pure forest cover increase, adding 242 square kilometers.

However, the northeastern region, which houses 67% of its geographical area under forest cover, has seen a decline of 327 square kilometers since 2021. This worrying trend in one of India’s most biodiverse areas raises concerns about the long-term ecological health of the region.

Challenges with Unrecorded Forests and the Van Amendment Act

The Van Amendment Act 2023, which exempts “unrecorded” deemed and unclassed forests from protection, has sparked controversy. These forests account for 16.6% of India’s total forest cover, and the legislation has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The court has issued an interim order, upholding the broader definition of forests under the 1996 Godavarman Judgment, which recognizes forests in a broader sense, including unclassed areas.

Fire Incidents and Other Threats

The report also sheds light on fire incidents, with 203,544 hotspots recorded during 2023-24, a decrease from the previous period. However, states like Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh continue to be hotspots for forest fires. Fire incidents remain a significant threat to India’s forests, further impacting the quality of forest cover.

Agroforestry and Bamboo Growth

Notable positive trends include the growth of agroforestry and bamboo-bearing areas. India’s total bamboo-bearing area has increased by 5,227 square kilometers since 2021, reaching 154,670 square kilometers. Agroforestry tree cover also saw a notable increase of 21,286 square kilometers (20.02%) compared to 2013, indicating a growing focus on sustainable land use practices.

Conclusion: A Call for Restoration and Vigilance

While the State of Forest Report 2023 presents encouraging figures on carbon sequestration and forest growth, the degradation of natural forests and the shift towards plantations and agroforestry underscore the need for a more holistic approach to forest management. Chetan Agarwal, a forest analyst, urges the Forest Survey of India to share granular data on forest degradation and consider crowdsourcing to ensure better monitoring and restoration efforts.

The report calls for more attention to forest restoration, particularly in areas that have suffered significant degradation. As India continues to push towards its climate goals, the challenge lies in balancing forest growth with the preservation of biodiversity-rich natural forests.