India’s Internet Subscribers Surpass 100 Crore, Up 3.48% in Q1 2025

The Ministry of Communications released data on September 3 detailing India’s internet subscriber base for the March–June 2025 quarter, as part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report.’
According to the report, the total number of internet subscribers in India rose 3.48% during the quarter, climbing from 96.91 crore at the end of March 2025 to 100.28 crore by the end of June 2025.
Of the over 100 crore internet subscribers, 4.47 crore used wired connections, while 95.81 crore relied on wireless services.
Key Highlights: India’s Internet Subscriber Data
- As of June 30, 2025, India had a total of 100.28 crore internet and broadband subscribers, according to TRAI data, marking a 3.48% increase over the previous quarter.
- Of the total, 2.31 crore are narrowband subscribers, while 97.97 crore use broadband services. Wired internet accounts for 4.47 crore subscribers, and wireless connections serve 95.81 crore users.
- In terms of demographics, urban internet subscribers stand at 57.94 crore, with rural users close behind at 42.33 crore.
- TRAI data revealed that the monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services stood at ₹186.62, while the average Minutes of Usage (MOU) per wireless subscriber reached 16.76 hours (1,006 minutes) per month.
- Wireless data usage per subscriber averaged 24.01 GB monthly, with the average revenue realisation per GB at ₹8.51 during the quarter.
- The wireless segment (mobile + 5G FWA) added 71.20 lakh subscribers in the quarter, increasing the total base from 116 crore in March 2025 to 117 crore by June 2025, reflecting a growth rate of 0.61% over the previous quarter.
- Meanwhile, the wireless mobile subscriber base alone grew by 60 lakh users, rising from 115 crore at the end of March 2025 to 116 crore by June 2025, marking a 0.52% quarterly growth.
