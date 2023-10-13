India’s Rank in Global Hunger Index Slips to 111 Among 125 Countries

The Women and Child Development Ministry said that the index suffers ‘serious methodological issues’.

The ministry said, “The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues. Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population. The fourth and most important indicator 'Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population' is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000.”