India’s Telecom System with ‘Made in India’ Chips Gets TEC Nod

In a significant step forward for India’s semiconductor ambitions, a telecom system powered entirely by domestically manufactured chips has received TEC (Telecommunication Engineering Center) certification, signaling a major breakthrough in the country’s push for technological self-reliance.

The announcement was made by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw via an X post, describing the development as a “big leap for India’s semiconductor story.” The minister highlighted that the telecom system had successfully cleared stringent standards and quality tests set by TEC, an official approval body under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications.

Big leap for India’s semiconductor story!



In a first, a telecom system running on ‘made in India’ chips has cleared the standards & quality tests (TEC certification). 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tFQLF04Ool — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 5, 2025

TEC certification confirms that the system meets the highest benchmarks of quality and performance, representing a key milestone in India’s “Make in India” initiative. The achievement not only demonstrates the nation’s growing capabilities in chip design and fabrication but also positions India as a credible player in the global telecom and electronics ecosystem.

While India is still developing advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities, the country is strategically focusing on mature-node manufacturing, targeting chips in the 28nm–65nm range. These chips are critical for industries such as automotive, telecom, and industrial electronics, where reliable, high-quality semiconductors are in growing demand.

A report by Bastion Research emphasized that India is not chasing the ultra-advanced, bleeding-edge nodes pursued by global leaders. Instead, it is aiming to fill a crucial gap in the global supply chain by producing essential, widely used chips. The country is already delivering world-class integration services, with its capabilities and talent matching global standards. The report noted India’s rapid progression towards scaling up operations to meet increasing demand for advanced semiconductor-based solutions.

This TEC-certified telecom system marks a symbolic and practical milestone in India’s broader strategy to become self-reliant in semiconductors, laying the foundation for a more robust domestic supply chain while reducing dependence on imports for critical technology components.