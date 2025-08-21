India’s Textile Exports Rise 5.37% in July Despite Global Trade Resilience

India’s textile industry registered steady growth in July 2025, with exports of major commodities rising 5.37% to $3.1 billion compared to $2.94 billion in the same month last year, the government announced on Wednesday.

“Despite global uncertainties, India’s textile exports continue to chart a positive growth trajectory, reaffirming the sector’s role as a key driver of employment, exports, and economic growth,” the textile ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the sector has shown consistent resilience, with cumulative exports between April and July 2025 reaching $12.18 billion, up 3.87% from the corresponding period last year.

Exports of the six key textile categories, readymade garments, cotton textiles, manmade fibre textiles, jute, carpets, and handicrafts, collectively crossed $3.1 billion in July, underscoring the sector’s ability to withstand volatile global trade conditions.

“Sustained demand in readymade garments, jute, carpets, and handicrafts contributed significantly to the growth momentum,” the statement noted, highlighting India’s diverse textile portfolio, ranging from cotton and MMF-based products to eco-friendly jute and traditional handicrafts.

