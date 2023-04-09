India’s Tiger Population Rises by 400 in Past Four Years

While attending the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, PM Modi launched the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA). He also released a book ‘Amrit Kaal ka Tiger Vision’ presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

Gracing the inaugural session in Mysuru, PM Modi said, “India has not only saved tigers but created an ecosystem for them to flourish. The success of ‘Project Tiger’ is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world.”

“We do not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, but give importance to their co-existence. India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture,” he said.

PM Modi said that the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world.

He further said, “Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat.”

As part of the programme to mark the completion of 50 years of the project, PM Modi took a 20-km safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.