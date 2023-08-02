IndiGo Announces Special Anniversary Sale, Offers Up To Rs 2,000 Discounts

Private airlines IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day sale starting from August 2 to August 4 where customers will be able to avail special offers as the company celebrates its 17th anniversary.
The offers are a part of its anniversary celebratins ‘HappyIndiGoDay’. The airline up to 12 per cent discount on all tickets booked from its website and mobile application till August 3 while a discount of seven per cent will be given on August 4, according to a company statement.
Apart from these concessions, IndiGo is also partnering with American Express and HSBC in a bid to offer additional benefits to its customers holding credit cards of these companies. On August 2, American Express cardholders can avail an additional five per cent cashback, up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum order value of Rs 5,000.
Meanwhile, HSBC credit card holders will be able to avail additional five per cent cashback, up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum order value of Rs 3,500. This offer will be valid till August 4.
In addition, the airline is also offering customers the opportunity to select their favourite seats, starting at Rs 17 during the three-day sale.
The head of global sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said, “As we celebrate 17 years of successful operations, we are immensely thankful for the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across a wide network.”
It was also revealed that IndiGo is soon going to start operations to Nairobi, Jakarta, Tbilisi and Baku after Almaty and Tashkent.