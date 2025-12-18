IndiGo Cancels 59 Flights Nationwide, Raising Fresh Disruption Fears

Air travel disruptions resurfaced on Thursday as IndiGo, India’s largest domestic airline, cancelled 59 flights across its network, triggering renewed concern among passengers just weeks after the carrier faced a major operational crisis.

Advertisment

According to data available on IndiGo’s official website, the airline has also announced the cancellation of another 28 flights for Friday.

However, the airline has not specified the reasons behind the latest round of cancellations, adding to anxiety among travellers amid the peak winter travel season.

In addition to IndiGo’s network-wide cancellations, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit by adverse weather conditions. As many as 27 flights were cancelled at the airport due to low visibility caused by dense fog, further compounding travel woes.

The fresh disruptions come close on the heels of a prolonged operational setback faced by IndiGo earlier this month.

At the beginning of December, the airline grappled with widespread cancellations and delays for over a week following the implementation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) revised crew rostering norms.

The updated rules, which mandate longer rest periods for pilots and other crew members, have led to significant manpower constraints and the grounding of hundreds of flights.

While IndiGo had then assured passengers that operations were stabilising, the latest cancellations have revived fears of another phase of large-scale disruption. Passengers took to social media to express frustration, with many seeking clarity on flight statuses and alternative arrangements.

IndiGo is yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the cancellations or outlining measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, travellers have been advised to check their flight status regularly and stay updated through the airline’s official communication channels.

Also Read: IndiGo Chairman Dismisses Allegations, Says Flights Back to Normal