IndiGo Flight Cancellations Drop Sharply as DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice to CEO

IndiGo on Saturday said it is steadily moving towards normalising its operations after days of severe disruption, with the number of cancelled flights falling below 850, a significant improvement from over 1,000 cancellations recorded on Friday, the airline’s worst-performing day in recent years.

The country’s largest airline stated that it is on track to resume operating more than 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday, signalling a gradual recovery across its network.

“Today (December 6), the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday (December 5). We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in an official statement.

In response to rising passenger complaints and widespread disruption, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) has directed IndiGo to clear all pending refunds related to cancelled or disrupted flights by Sunday evening, December 7.

Complying with the directive, IndiGo announced that it will fully refund all tickets booked between December 5 and December 15, irrespective of the fare type or booking channel.

The airline further assured passengers that it is “working determinedly” to bring operations back on track and that services are expected to improve further in the coming days.

However, regulatory action followed the chaos. On Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, holding him directly responsible for “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management.”

The aviation regulator has sought a reply from Elbers within 24 hours, asking why enforcement action should not be initiated against the airline for violations that led to what is being described as the country’s worst aviation disruption in years.

The unfolding situation has left thousands of passengers stranded or uncertain about their travel plans, despite the airline’s efforts to stabilise its operations.

