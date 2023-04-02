Indraprastha College Students Demand Principal’s Resignation over Harassment Inside Campus

The students of Indraprastha College for Women have demanded the principal's resignation after reported harassment inside the college campus.

Protests and demonstrations were staged by students and activists in the North Campus of Delhi University on Friday after alleged harassment of students at IPCW during a festival, and the perceived lack of action by authorities.

The protesters marched at Arts Faculty and within the IPCW campus. Students formed a human chain inside the college as a show of dissent against the college administration's purportedly shameless conduct and approach over the last few days. The Left-leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) is leading the protests.

One of the protestors said, “Around 200 students sought action against the accused men, the resignation of the college principal Poonam Kumria and the establishment of a GSCASH (Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment).”

She also demanded action against the police personnel who allegedly harassed students detained at a protest on Wednesday.

The female students on Tuesday claimed that a group of unidentified men had breached its walls, yelled slogans, and harassed some of them during the "Shruti" festival.

The authorities responded by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police under Sections 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. As a result, seven individuals were apprehended.