Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Laid With Full State Honours In Pune

The last rites of industrialist and former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj was performed with full state honours at Vaikuntha crematorium in Pune on Sunday. The Padma Bhushan awardee passed away yesterday aged 83.

Bajaj’s sons Sanjeev and Rajiv Bajaj were present for the cremation and the national flag was handed over to Rajiv, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Baba Ramdev, Supriya Sule, and Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta were present along with top business leaders.

Bajaj had been admitted at Ruby Hall hospital for the last month following cardiac and lung related ailments. He passed away on Saturday at 2.30 pm at the hospital, Dr. Parvez Grant, Chairman of Ruby Hall Clinic said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that Rahul Bajaj’s funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj had a Bachelor’s degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.

He was also a former member of the Rajya Sabha, apart from holding the position of chairman of the International Business Council at the World Economic Forum.

Bajaj also served as the president of the Confederation of India Industry (CII) twice from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000.