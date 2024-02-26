INLD Haryana Unit President Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead

Nafe Singh Rathi, Haryana unit president of Indian National Lok Dal and former MLA, was shot dead on Sunday evening by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his SUV in Jhajjar district. Another party leader who was travelling with him also died while two others were critically injured.
Rathi and his associates were inside the vehicle when the men approached in a car and began fire. The culprits fled the site following the assault.
The injured were rushed to the adjacent Brahm Shakti Sanjivani Hospital for treatment, but the former MLA was declared dead upon arrival.
While the Haryana police do not yet have conclusive leads, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against four people: former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathee, Sathish Rathee, and Rahul.
On Monday, the police were reportedly reviewing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas to identify the killers and their vehicle registration numbers. According to reports, the footage has so far revealed the four suspects travelling in the car at a location near the incident site.
Meanwhile, a senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Monday accused the state government of neglecting to provide Rathee with security, despite knowing about the threat to his life. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.
Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Chautala told the media: “The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security…Rathee had earlier told me six months ago that he was informed by some police personnel that he faced a life threat.”
“…Later, I also spoke to SP Jhajjar over the phone and brought this to his notice…Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen,” the INLD leader added.
Nafe Singh Rathi served twice as a legislator in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He was also the state President of the Haryana Former Legislators Association. Rathi once contested Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak constituency and had been actively involved in political affairs.
He also served twice as the Chairman of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.
His name hit headlines last year when former Haryana minister Mange Ram Rathi's son Jagdish Rathi died by suicide and a case was filed against Nafe Singh Rathi under the charges of abetment. Allegations of harassment were subsequently leveled against Rathi and his nephew Sonu in connection with the suicide case. Rathi was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court on January 24, 2023.