National

Inmate Commits Suicide In Meghalaya Jail, Probe Ordered

The convict in a murder case, he hanged himself in a toilet of the prison. He reportedly committed suicide after he was convicted by the court.
Inmate Commits Suicide In Meghalaya Jail, Probe Ordered
A convict in a Meghalaya jail committed suicide | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

An inmate in a Meghalaya prison died by suicide on Monday, informed prison officials.

The convict in a murder case, he hanged himself in a toilet of the prison. He reportedly committed suicide after he was convicted by the court.

John Shallam, the convict, was 40 years old. He killed himself a day after he was convicted by the court.

Also Read
Tripura: 11 MLAs Take Oath as Cabinet Ministers

Shallam had earlier been sentenced to five years and eight months of rigorous imprisonment for his role in a murder case.

The inspector general of prisons, Meghalaya, Mariahom Kharkrang said, “The convict was found hanging in a toilet of the prison.”

A magisterial level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read
2 Frontline Warships of Indian Navy to be Launched on May 17
Meghalaya
Suicide
Prison Inmate

Related Stories

No stories found.