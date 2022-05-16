Inmate Commits Suicide In Meghalaya Jail, Probe Ordered

An inmate in a Meghalaya prison died by suicide on Monday, informed prison officials.
The convict in a murder case, he hanged himself in a toilet of the prison. He reportedly committed suicide after he was convicted by the court.
John Shallam, the convict, was 40 years old. He killed himself a day after he was convicted by the court.
Shallam had earlier been sentenced to five years and eight months of rigorous imprisonment for his role in a murder case.
The inspector general of prisons, Meghalaya, Mariahom Kharkrang said, “The convict was found hanging in a toilet of the prison.”
A magisterial level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.