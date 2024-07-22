INS Brahmaputra Severely Damaged In Fire, Junior Sailor Missing

Indian Navy's INS Brahmaputra warship was severely damaged in a fire on Monday while it was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. While all other personnel are accounted for, a junior sailor is also missing and rescue teams have launched a search for him, the navy said.
The fire broke out on Sunday on board the multirole frigate INS Brahmaputra while she was undergoing refit at the Mumbai naval dockyard. According to the navy, the ship is lying on its side.
A navy statement mentioned, "... The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by [Monday] morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out."
Subsequently, the ship started listing to one side in the afternoon. "Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," the navy said.
"All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident," added the statement.
INS Brahmaputra is the first of the made-in-India 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigate. The Indian Navy commissioned the warship in April 2000 and it is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors.
The ship has a medium range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and torpedo launchers. It is fitted with a wide range of sensors to cover all aspects of maritime warfare. INS Brahmaputra is also capable of operating seeking and Chetak helicopters.
With a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 metres, and a beam of 14.4 metres, the INS Brahmaputra can reach speeds exceeding 27 knots.