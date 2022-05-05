Insurgent Groups Involved In Poppy Cultivation In State: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday informed that some underground insurgent groups are involved in poppy cultivation in the state.

"In some parts of the state, some suspension of operation groups, underground groups are there and they are involved in poppy cultivation and they are slightly increasing poppy plantation," Singh said.

He further said that insurgency problems in Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region are now improving and 75 per cent of insurgency problems have been reduced, but some groups are still involved in illegal activities.

Earlier on Wednesday, he raised the issue during the interaction between the state government of the North-Eastern states and the central government held in Guwahati.

"I raise the issue in the forum, so they (centre) can intervene these groups," N Biren Singh said.

"Poppy cultivation and drug smuggling from the Myanmar border are taking place in Manipur. My immediate need is to give rehabilitate poppy planters for their livelihood. So that we can seize the poppy plantation," the Chief Minister said.

"I am so worried about our future generation. Our war against drugs will be continued,” he added.

Further, he said that the state needs proper fencing and the issue has already been discussed with the Union Home Minister as insurgents are coming from outside the border.

Also Read: OSDMA Issues Alert on Possible Cyclone over Bay of Bengal