Internal Rift Open in IPFT in Tripura

An internal rift in the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the state, came to light after IPFT president Mevar Kumar Jamatia asked the party leaders to boycott a meeting convened “illegally” by his predecessor and the state’s Revenue and Forest Minister NC Debbarma.

According to reports, Debbarma on Monday said that the party’s state-level conference will be held on Thursday. Regarding this, Jamatia said that he is not aware about it and it is illegal.

He said, “I am not aware of the party’s state conference as called by our veteran leader and former president NC Debbarma. This is totally illegal and I asked all the party leaders to boycott it or else face disciplinary measures.”

“It is very unfortunate that a leader like NC Debbarma has convened a state conference without any consultation or approval from the reconstituted state committee or executive committee,” he added.

He also said that Debbarma is ailing and cannot attend office regularly but he still wants to remain as the party president. Once that “illegal meeting” is over, the party will discuss the issue and take necessary steps, Jamatia said.

The IPFT holds a conference every three years to reconstitute its state committee and executive committee.

