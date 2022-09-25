International Kidnapping Racket Busted in Kolkata, 3 Held

The West Bengal Police busted an international kidnapping racket near the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata and arrested three individuals in connection to this on Sunday.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Suresh Sinha, Rakesh Prasad Sinha and Dhiraj Das.

The police in a joint operation with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rescued 20 youths from the traffickers.

According to reports, on September 16, Naresh Kumar, an original resident of Haryana, filed a complaint at the NSCBI Airport police station that his son, Rahul Kumar, was missing since August 28 after reaching Kolkata. Kumar informed the police that his son was trapped by a fake international employment agency, who lured him with a lucrative job offer in the US.

Rahul was asked to come to Kolkata to complete the formalities on this count and thereafter he was kidnapped, his father claimed.

Bidhannagar City Police sources said that thereafter the kidnappers asked a ransom of Rs 49 lakhs from Naresh Kumar.

Upon conducting investigations, the Bidhannagar City Police informed that three masterminds of the kidnapping racket were attempting to escape out of the country through NSCBI Airport along with 20 youths, including Rahul Kumar.