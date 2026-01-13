IPL in Raipur? RCB Presents Jersey to Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

In a significant step towards hosting IPL matches in Chhattisgarh, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) presented its official team jersey to Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and formally invited him for the proposed organisation of IPL matches in Raipur.

The jersey was presented on behalf of RCB by Vice President Rajesh Menon, in the presence of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Welcoming the initiative, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that hosting international-level sporting events in Chhattisgarh would significantly boost enthusiasm for sports among youth, strengthen sports infrastructure, and give the state a distinct identity on the national sports map. He reiterated that the state government is fully committed to extending all possible support for the promotion of sports and nurturing young talent.

The proposal to host IPL matches in Raipur is being seen as a major step towards establishing the city as an emerging sports destination, opening new avenues for sports tourism, infrastructure development, and youth engagement in Chhattisgarh.