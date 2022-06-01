IPS Sujoy Lal Thaosen Takes Charge as New SSB DG

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was handed over the baton by officiating DG and ITBP chief Sanjay Arora at the headquarters of the force in R K Puram.

He was accorded a guard of honour, after which senior SSB officers briefed him, a senior official said.

Serving as a special DG in the BSF till now, Thaosen is the 21st head of the SSB that guards unfenced Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km), apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties like conducting anti-Naxal operations.