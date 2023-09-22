IRCTC Introduces Special Tourism Package

In a bid to promote tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an enticing tourism rail package for travelers.
This initiative allows passengers to visit four prominent tourist destinations within the country at highly affordable rates.
Passengers can embark on this journey of exploration aboard the " Bharat Gaurav Trains," commencing on December 13.
The package offers a range of options, with economy class priced at Rs 22,910, standard class at Rs 37,200, and comfort class at Rs 40,610 for a 12-night, 13-day journey.
Throughout their voyage, passengers will enjoy comprehensive facilities, including accommodation and meals, while exploring remarkable places like Vadodara, Somnath, and Dwarka.