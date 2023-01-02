Indian Railways: See How To Check IRCTC PNR Status On WhatsApp

It is now possible for passengers of Indian Railways to check their IRCTC PNR status and get updated train information on WhatsApp. The innovative addition was developed by the Mumbai-based startup Railofy. It's a simple way for IRCTC riders to keep tabs on their train's progress without leaving the comfort of their WhatsApp chat. With this function, you won't need to install any more apps to monitor your train's location or any other aspect of your trip.

Passengers on the Indian Railways can benefit from the WhatsApp chatbot in the following ways:

Checking their IRCTC PNR status Viewing real-time train information Learning about their train stops in the journey

All you need to do is input your 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot, and it will provide you access to the relevant data. Passengers can check the status of their trains in real-time by calling the railway hotline number 139, which is also accessible through the IRCTC.

How to check IRCTC PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp