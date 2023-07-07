IRCTC Train Booking Process Online

Traveling across the country has become incredibly convenient. Gone are the days of standing in long lines at the ticket counters. Now, you can effortlessly book train tickets online from the comfort of your own home. The IRCTC Next Generation portal has not only revolutionized the ticket booking system but also made other services easily accessible. You can effortlessly check the PNR status, live train status, train schedule, and train availability with just a few clicks. All you need are your IRCTC login credentials to smoothly book your train tickets. With its robust website, the IRCTC ensures that thousands of inquiries are handled efficiently every day, making it the go-to platform for Indian railway travel.
Start by selecting your journey's source and destination, along with the desired travel date, to book your train tickets.
A list of trains based on your chosen source and destination will be presented. Choose the train for which you want to book tickets.
Filter and select the seat class from various options available, such as sleeper, seater, first-class AC, second-class AC, and third-class AC.
Specify your boarding point and enter the berth preferences and passenger details. If there are multiple passengers, enter their information separately.
Provide essential contact details, including your email address and mobile number, as your e-ticket and m-ticket will be sent to the registered information.
Select any additional preferences you may have, such as booking only if seats are available or specifically reserving a lower berth or window seat.
After filling in all the required details mentioned above, choose your preferred payment mode from a range of options like debit card, credit card, net banking, and UPI payments.
Enter your IRCTC account's user ID and password. You will then be redirected to the final page, where your ticket will be confirmed. Shortly afterward, you will receive your ticket via email and mobile.
Aadhar card
Photo ID cards that have a serial number printed on it
Laminated photograph
Student ID card consisting of a photograph
National bank passbook that has your photograph
Photo ID card issued by the State or the Central Government
Pan card
Driving license
Voter ID card
Passport