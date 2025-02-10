Is Delhi University Ready for a Taste of Assam with "Mamar Ghor"?

A new Assamese restaurant, "Mamar Ghor," was inaugurated on Sunday at Delhi University’s North Campus, fulfilling a long-standing demand for authentic Assamese cuisine in the area.

The restaurant, which aims to provide a taste of traditional Assamese dishes, was officially opened by popular singer Dipalina Deka. The initiative is the brainchild of Mrigen Jyoti Kashyap, a youth from Mangaldoi and a graduate of Delhi University’s Hindu College.

"Mama Ghar" is set to be a go-to spot for students and residents of Delhi University looking to savour Assamese delicacies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Deepalina Deka commended Kashyap for his efforts in promoting Assam’s rich culinary heritage in the national capital. She praised his entrepreneurial spirit and expressed hope that the restaurant would be a success among students and food lovers alike.

With the launch of "Mama Ghar," Delhi University students now have a place to indulge in authentic Assamese food right in the heart of North Campus, bringing a slice of Assam to Delhi.

