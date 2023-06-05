Is Wrestlers' Protest Over? Sakshi Malik Clarifies

Sakshi Malik has clarified that the reports in media suggesting that she withdrew from the wrestlers' protest are fake. This comes after several reports emerged claiming that she along with Bajrang Punia had withdrawn from the protest.
Taking to Twitter, Sakshi said, "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news."
She was quoted by ANI saying, "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake."
In a major turn of events, reports of Sakshi Malik, who spearheaded the wrestlers’ protest against the chief of Wrestlers Federations of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, withdrew from the protest on Monday and joined back her position in northern Railway.
According to reports, the wrestlers met Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi that went on till late at night as they were raising demands for Brij Bhushan’s arrest.
It may be mentioned that in January this year, top Indian wrestlers held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding Brij Bhushan Singh be removed from the head office and WFI be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers had filed a police complaint against Bhushan at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi.
Later again in April, they resumed their protest demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest in connection to the sexual harassment case.