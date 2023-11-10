Israel-Hamas War: India Calls for Immediate & Unconditional Release of Hostages

Notably, on October 7, nearly 3,000 Hamas terrorists burst across the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea, and killed some 1,400 people, taking at least 245 hostages of all ages under their cover as they attacked by thousands of rocket fire at Israeli towns and cities.

Moreover, the majority of those killed by Hamas terrorists were civilians, including babies, children, and the elderly. Entire families were executed in their homes.

However, following the terror attack, Israel retaliated with a large-scale military offensive in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas infrastructure and vowed to eliminate the entire terror group.