Israel-Hamas War: India Calls for Immediate & Unconditional Release of Hostages

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, India has urged both sides to shun violence and create new conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.
As per reports, India also called for “immediate and unconditional” release of hostages.
During the weekly briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi asserted that India has made its stand clear on the Hamas-Israel conflict on multiple occasions including during the UN General Assembly debate on October 27.
Bagchi said, “We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism, and called for immediate and unconditional release of hostages.”
"We have also conveyed our deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance," he added.
Bagchi said India has also sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief material and emphasised the need for strict "observance of international humanitarian law."
He further said, “We have urged the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two state solution. That captures all aspects of how we look at the very difficult situation there.”
Notably, on October 7, nearly 3,000 Hamas terrorists burst across the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea, and killed some 1,400 people, taking at least 245 hostages of all ages under their cover as they attacked by thousands of rocket fire at Israeli towns and cities.
Moreover, the majority of those killed by Hamas terrorists were civilians, including babies, children, and the elderly. Entire families were executed in their homes.
However, following the terror attack, Israel retaliated with a large-scale military offensive in Gaza aimed at destroying Hamas infrastructure and vowed to eliminate the entire terror group.