Israel Praises PM Modi, Calls India a ‘Rising Global Power’

Israel looks with admiration at India’s achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, considering his friendship invaluable, said Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India.

Advertisment

“We are actually looking with admiration to the achievements of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His friendship is very dear to us. We saw he was the first to call us following the October 7 Hamas attack. We have witnessed how he has stood by us in the past year and a half. We know that we think alike on many things and face similar challenges, and therefore, I am confident that in the coming years, we will achieve much more together,” Azar stated.

Azar credited the thriving India-Israel relationship to the shared vision of Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Both leaders believe in entrepreneurship, free markets, and reform, which has brought them together. We have been working closely on defence, irrigation, water management, and now, high-tech and innovation,” he said.

Underscoring the growing collaboration, Azar pointed to the recent visit of a high-profile Israeli CEO delegation to India. Led by Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, the delegation included over 100 top Israeli executives from the healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, automotive, retail, logistics, and technology sectors.

“Nearly 100 companies came to India for business, meeting with Indian counterparts. We are also keen to collaborate on infrastructure projects, as India has immense expertise in this sector. Our goal is to streamline business agreements and strengthen economic ties,” the envoy noted.

As India and Israel continue developing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), Azar praised India’s role in improving global connectivity and building resilient supply chains. He emphasized the strategic significance of turning Israel’s Haifa port into a major trade hub on the Mediterranean coast.

“India’s quest to enhance connectivity is commendable, and we want to be a part of it. Stable strategic foundations—such as security cooperation between Israel, Arab nations, and the Gulf under an American framework—ensure that these corridors of connectivity from India to Europe via the Middle East have immense potential,” he added.

Azar highlighted that Israel was one of the first countries to embrace India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, leading to numerous joint ventures in defence manufacturing.

“Today, we are co-producing advanced drones, autonomous helicopters, and amphibious machinery in India. We are manufacturing ammunition together, and Israeli industries have set up maintenance facilities for the equipment supplied to the Indian Army. Additionally, we are beginning joint research and development projects,” he explained.

In agriculture, Azar emphasized that India’s adoption of Israeli technology has significantly boosted productivity. “Many Indian farmers use Israeli innovations to enhance crop yields, ensuring food security and positioning India as a net food exporter. This partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial,” he stated.