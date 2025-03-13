ISRO Achieves Milestone with Successful SpaDeX Space De-Docking

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully completed the space de-docking of its SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission, marking a significant breakthrough in India’s space capabilities. The achievement brings the country one step closer to executing complex space operations such as satellite servicing, space station activities, and interplanetary exploration.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO's accomplishment, calling the event a proud moment for every Indian. “The SPADEX satellites have accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth execution of ambitious future missions, including the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan,” Singh wrote on X. He further attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continuous support, which he said keeps the "spirits soaring."

Precision in Space: SpaDeX Undocking Details

The undocking sequence involved a series of intricate maneuvers, culminating in the separation of the SDX-01 (Chaser) and SDX-02 (Target) satellites. These satellites were launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60) on December 30, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The process included:

The successful extension of SDX-2

The controlled release of Capture Lever 3

The disengagement of the Capture Lever in SDX-2

The final decapture command issued for both satellites, leading to their smooth separation

This development follows ISRO’s landmark docking of SDX-01 and SDX-02 on January 16, 2025, an achievement that placed India among an elite group of nations—the United States, Russia, and China—that have mastered space docking technology.

A Leap Forward in India’s Space Aspirations

The SpaDeX mission serves as a cost-effective technology demonstrator showcasing India's expertise in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking—capabilities crucial for advancing the nation’s space ambitions.

These include:

Placing an Indian astronaut on the Moon

Executing sample return missions from the lunar surface

Building and operating the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS)

Facilitating multiple rocket launches for long-duration space missions

Developed under UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with support from various ISRO centers—including VSSC,

LPSC, SAC, IISU, and LEOS—the SpaDeX spacecraft is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology.

With this milestone, ISRO has reinforced its position as a global space powerhouse, laying the foundation for future deep-space missions and India’s long-term vision of sustained human presence in space.