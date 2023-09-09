ISRO Shares Image of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Captured by DFSAR Onboard Ch-2 Orbiter

The image was taken on September 6, ISRO informed. Elucidating about the SAR instrument, the ISRO said that it transmits microwaves in a given frequency band and receives the same, scattered from the surface. Being a radar, it can image even without solar illumination. It can provide both the distance and physical characteristics of the target features. Hence, SAR is utilized for remote sensing of the Earth and other celestial bodies, the ISRO said.