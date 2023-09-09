ISRO Shares Image of Chandrayaan-3 Lander Captured by DFSAR Onboard Ch-2 Orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander which was taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.
The image was taken on September 6, ISRO informed. Elucidating about the SAR instrument, the ISRO said that it transmits microwaves in a given frequency band and receives the same, scattered from the surface. Being a radar, it can image even without solar illumination. It can provide both the distance and physical characteristics of the target features. Hence, SAR is utilized for remote sensing of the Earth and other celestial bodies, the ISRO said.
Further, ISRO said that the DFSAR is a key scientific instrument onboard Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.
Its function is to employ microwaves in L- and S-band bands. This state-of-the-art instrument is offering the best resolution polarimetric images currently on any planetary mission. The long radar wavelength enables DFSAR to explore lunar subsurface features down to a few metres.
Taking to X, ISRO wrote, “Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023.”